Drug supplier’s two-storey house razed in Panchkula’s Kalka

Continuing their crackdown against drug suppliers, Panchkula police on Friday razed the house of a female drug peddler in Kalka’s Bharon Ki Ser area. As per police, Meena is referred to as “drug queen” in her village, which as per the 2011 census has a population of 2,837. (HT Photo)

The two-storey house was among various properties illegally acquired by the drug peddler, Meena, 55, through drug money, said police.

Police said they collected details of her properties and submitted them with the Kalka municipal council that reported that the house in Bharon Ki Ser had numerous violations.

Following the report, a police team, comprising around 100 cops, along with a team from the Kalka administration, brought the house down using a JCB machine.

According to police records, drugs peddling is a family business for Meena, who runs the supply operations with her husband Satguru, son Sumit, alias Sonu, daughters Sonam and Sunaina, and son-in-law Neeraj Kumar.

The family has been supplying drugs since 2015 and the first case against them was registered in 2016. “In all, there are 13 cases against the accused and her family,” said Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Crime) Mukesh Malhotra.

He added, “They initially sold ganja brought from Himachal Pradesh, but over the years, they started supplying heroin too.”

Before moving to Kalka, the family was living in Sector 25, Panchkula. They have been sourcing drugs from Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Police sources said they found new customers through word of mouth and often sold drugs from their house.

Police appealed to residents to provide information regarding drug trade at helpline number 708-708-1100 through WhatsApp. Identity of the informer will be kept secret.