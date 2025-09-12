{DRUG-FREE HARYANA} 4,233 villages declared drug free in Haryana: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur

Haryana’s director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday said that 4,233 villages out of 7,354 villages in the state have been declared drug-free. Haryana’s director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday said that 4,233 villages out of 7,354 villages in the state have been declared drug-free.

Similarly, out of 1,956 wards, 910 wards now fall under the drug-free category with Kurukshetra district taking the lead by declaring 410 villages drug-free, followed by Nuh 310 villages and Kaithal with 232 villages.

“The police implemented a joint verification system of CID and HSNCB to make the process more reliable and transparent, ensuring a true assessment of the drug-free status of villages,” DGP Kapur said after chairing a meeting related to the “drug -free Haryana” campaign.

He said that “Drug-Free Haryana” is not merely a matter of law and order but a social and moral responsibility.

As per the police data, from January to July 2025, a total of 67 commercial quantity cases were adjudicated, out of which 42 resulted in convictions even as in 2024 during the same months at least 130 cases were adjudicated with 93 convictions.

Districts like Hisar, Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad, and Sirsa recorded a 100% conviction rate.

In 2025 so far, assets worth more than ₹1.75 crore have been seized and frozen, while proceedings are underway to seize and freeze assets worth more than ₹32.18 crore.

From January to August 2025, 307 FIRs were registered and 783 accused were named. Out of these, 437 accused were arrested on the spot, while 346 were arrested on the basis of backward and forward linkages.

Under the PITNDPS Act, as many as 96 cases were reviewed in 2025 so far, out of which the home department passed detention orders in 51 cases.

“This comprehensive campaign of Haryana Police proves that if law enforcement and social awareness are combined, any major social crisis can be eradicated from the roots,” HSNCB chief OP Singh, who was also present in the meeting said, according to a police spokesperson.

HSNCB nabs 341 peddlers

In the past eight months the Bureau registered 188 FIRs and arrested 341 accused. Of the total cases, 50 cases were of Commercial Quantity (CQ), which accounts for approximately 16.29% of the total CQ cases registered across the state, the HSNCB chief said after holding the fourth bi-monthly review meeting here on Thursday.

During the same period (January 2025 to August 2025), a total of 2,462 NDPS cases were registered throughout Haryana, in which 4,162 accused were arrested, and 307 commercial quantity cases came to light. Out of these, 50 CQ cases were registered by HSNCB.

The HSNCB said that a case study was presented at the meeting which highlighted the bureau’s ability to get to the root of the network. HSNCB recently recovered 5,280 illegal narcotic capsules. During the investigation, it was found that the accused had created a fake company, through which a large consignment of about 5 lakh capsules was prepared. “The police are constantly trying to reach the remaining 4,95,000 capsules. This case is an example of how HSNCB is taking action by reaching the root of the trafficking network,” HSNCB said.

BOX

Haryana’s anti-drug Instagram reel hits 1 crore views

Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau’s (HSNCB) latest Instagram reel urging citizens to report drug-related crimes has surpassed over 1 crore views, according to the HSNCB chief OP Singh.

The now viral campaign video that primarily engaged young adults aged 18-34 and encouraged public role in combating narcotics trafficking throughout the state was prompted by a gap in actionable information received through the national helpline 1933.

“There was a concerning gap in actionable information received through the national helpline 1933. Till August 2025, we received 313 calls from Haryana, yet only three led to arrests. That’s a very low conversion rate,” OP Singh, DGP and head of HSNCB said.

“The viral video’s record engagement reinforces that social media is a powerful tool for mobilising awareness and encouraging meaningful citizen participation.”

He said that the bureau’s digital outreach strategy is tailored to educate citizens on the importance of detailed reporting, moving beyond vague tips that hinder investigations.

The HSNCB’s next reel will be directed at parents, urging them to talk to their children every morning, encouraging them to excel in their chosen fields while staying away from cigarettes, alcohol, and drugs.

“Just as vegetarianism can be a family value, abstaining from drugs must be ingrained as a non-negotiable habit,” Singh explained. “No drug use should ever be normalised within families. It must be actively discouraged like any harmful habit.”

The HSNCB chief said that success of this instagram reel is part of HSNCB’s wider innovative social media campaign that includes the “NashaMukt Jeevan Bucket Challenge”.

“Recent helpline data underscores the importance of these campaigns. Despite receiving hundreds of calls, the low actionable lead rate underscored the need for sharper, more precise public reporting—which this reel seeks to address with a clear call to action,” Singh said.