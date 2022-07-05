Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders.
“To be listed before some other bench”, the court ordered asking registry to put up the plea before the chief justice for “appropriate orders” so it can be assigned to a bench in which justice Augustine George Masih, senior judge on the bench, is not part of. The bench has not assigned any reason for the recusal from the case.
On May 31, the high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil had reserved the petition for the final order after completion of arguments. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. The bench had heard the plea for two days on May 30 and May 31, before reserving it for the final order. Now, the matter will be heard again by a different bench.
Majithia was booked in December 2021 by the Punjab Police in a drugs case. He was given protection from arrest by the Supreme Court and surrendered after the February 20 assembly polls. He is lodged in the Patiala jail.
In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him. “The case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered after an inordinate delay with the purpose of using the same as an election plank in the assembly polls of February 2022,” he had argued.
The Punjab Police had claimed that witnesses have specifically said that two NRI fugitives were supplying chemicals used in medicines to Canada and that the Akali leader was their “partner in that”. The police had also opposed the bail submitting that witnesses examined have expressed concern about their security if Majithia is released on bail.
Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021.
-
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
-
‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered 'heavy' and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is 'very heavy'.
-
UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category to 'Leaders' in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the union government, said state government officials on Monday. The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018. According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Mumbai: Among the embarrassing lowlights for the Congress party on Monday was the failure of 11 of its 44 MLAs to reach the House for the trust vote. Zeeshan Siddiqui and Dhiraj Deshmukh were photographed running to enter the House after the trust vote had begun and were disallowed. Former chief minister Ashok Chavan and former minister in the MVA government was himself absent along with Vijay Wadettiwar. Usually it's the other way around.
-
BJP oppose Punjab’s NOC mandate on units in unauthorised colonies
A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, led by Vaneetpal Singh Monga, on Monday met the assistant commissioner and handed over a memorandum to chief minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann to oppose the recent decision of the state government for making the no-objection certificate mandatory for the properties built on and after 1995 in illegal and unauthorised colonies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics