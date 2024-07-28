Drugs, firearm seized, 8 held in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested eight “drug peddlers” from different locations and seized 1.11 lakh intoxicating tablets and capsules, 100-gm heroin and .32-bore pistol from them. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the New Baradari police station.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the arrests were made during the course of investigation following the arrest of Jagrup Singh of Tarn Taran and Bhavjot Singh of Jalandhar, who were engaged in “selling illegal arms and drug smuggling”.

He said the police initially seized 100-gm heroin from them. During interrogation, they revealed that other accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, Bikramjit Singh of Amritsar district and Anil Gupta of Jalandhar, were also involved in this racket. The police commissioner said a raid was conducted and Bikram was arrested carrying 1,00,460 narcotic tablets and 4,320 capsules.

He said that during investigation, Bikram’s link with Tarsem Singh of Amritsar and Sumit Chole of Agra came to light after which they were also arrested. Likewise, the police said that as per confession made by Ravinder Singh and Bikramjit Singh, cops arrested Pratap Singh of Amritsar with 6,400 pills.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the New Baradari police station.