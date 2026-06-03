Drunk Delhi tourist drags 60-yr-old for 25 ft, reverses car to run him over again near Manali

A 60-year-old pedestrian was brutally killed on June 1 after an allegedly drunk tourist from Delhi drove on the wrong side of the road, hit him, dragged him for nearly 25 feet, and then reversed the vehicle to run him over a second time, police said on Wednesday.

The horrific incident occurred on Naggar Road near Manali in Kullu district on June 1. The victim, identified as local resident Ram Krishan, died on the spot. (Representational photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The horrific incident occurred on Naggar Road near Manali in Kullu district. The victim, identified as local resident Ram Krishan, died on the spot.

The driver, 29-year-old Vikrant Vij of Karol Bagh, Delhi, attempted to flee the scene with his passengers but local residents intercepted and blocked him before handing him over to the police.

The incident comes just days after another violent tourist altercation in the district. On May 30, a visitor from Punjab shot a local taxi driver in the leg following a minor parking dispute in Kasol, triggering demands from residents for permanent security checkposts to monitor unruly, armed tourists entering the Parbati Valley.

According to eyewitness Om Prakash, he was heading toward town after getting his own vehicle washed when a speeding Maruti Swift (DL12CU0584) overtook him. Om Prakash said the car was playing loud music and carrying three occupants—two young men and a woman—who were consuming liquor while travelling. Shortly after, the vehicle veered onto the wrong side of the road in the Farm area on Naggar Road and struck Ram Krishan as he was walking along the roadside.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Instead of stopping, the driver dragged the elderly man under the car before shifting into reverse to run over him again in a bid to escape. Local residents immediately surrounded the vehicle, preventing the occupants from fleeing until police arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of stopping, the driver dragged the elderly man under the car before shifting into reverse to run over him again in a bid to escape. Local residents immediately surrounded the vehicle, preventing the occupants from fleeing until police arrived. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kullu superintendent of police Madan Lal Kaushal said that Vij has been arrested and the vehicle impounded. The other two occupants of the car have been detained and are being questioned by investigators.

A case has been registered at the Patlikuhl police station under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, alongside Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Eyewitness statements have been recorded under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim’s body was handed over to his family for last rites following a post-mortem examination.

Sub-inspector Inder Singh, Additional In-charge of the Patlikuhl police station, is leading the ongoing investigation.