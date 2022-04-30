Dry spell hits drinking water schemes, crops in Himachal
With the drinking water supply schemes, agriculture and horticulture adversary hit due to prolonged dry spell, the Himachal Pradesh government will demand the Centre to declare the state drought-hit.
Himachal has witnessed a 92.4% rainfall deficit in March and April this year. Ten districts have recorded more than 90% rainfall deficit except for Kullu and Mandi where the rainfall deficit was recorded at 84% and 83%, respectively. The state experienced only 12.4mm of rainfall against a normal of 172mm.
Jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said the deficit rainfall has hit 550 drinking water supply schemes wherein the water level has receded alarmingly. The state has a total of 9,800 drinking water supply schemes.
“All the districts have been asked to submit reports about the shortage of drinking water. The chief minister will hold a meeting with all the line departments to assess the situation on May 1 after which the matter will be raised with the Union government to declare Himachal drought-hit,” he said.
The minister said the Centre will be urged to send a team to visit the affected areas and assess losses.
Thakur, who also holds the horticulture portfolio, said agricultural and fruit crops have also been hit due to the dry spell.
The impact is visible in apple-growing areas up to the height of 7,000 feet. If it doesn’t rain for a few more days, the apple crop above 8,000 feet will also be affected.
Besides, 60% of agricultural crops have been damaged in the state. The wheat crop is the worst hit, he said, adding that the wheat grain is shrivelled and lost lustre.
The minister said that the jal shakti is planning to install hand-pumps in the drought-hit areas to overcome the drinking water shortage.
With the mercury shooting up above normal due to the prolonged dry spell, the forest fires are wreaking havoc in the hill state.
The state has recorded more than 500 forest fire incidents in the last one month. The fire season in Himachal is from April 1 to June 30. Over 4,000 hectares of the area have been affected by the forest fires damaging forest wealth estimated to be in crores.
Most of the fires are reported in pine forests, which constitute about 50% of the total forest cover in the state.
Dharamsala division is the worst hit where over 150 fires have been reported so far. The forest overlooking the hill town are up in flames for the past few days while a massive fire broke out at Darnu on the outskirts of Dharamshala on Thursday evening threatening the adjoining residential area.
-
Chitkara University 4th in country in higher education ranking list
Chitkara University has ranked fourth in the country in Times Higher Education World University Rankings and is among the top five in almost all United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The university ranks between 201 to 300 among 1,400 universities from over 100 countries across the world. Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings assess the impact of a university on society through its contributions toward United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).
-
Drugs case: Ex-Ajnala MLA alleges threat from Majithia, moves HC seeking security
Chandigarh: Former Ajnala MLA and SAD leader Amarpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking restoration of hSingh'sand family's security claiming that he faced threats at the behest of Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Bikram Singh Majithia is behind bars in a drugs case registered by Punjab Police on December 20. The former MLA claims he got recorded a statement in a CBI court in 2018 and started receiving threats.
-
Special round of counselling: 27% MBBS seats remain vacant at Chintpurni Medical College
Faridkot : Forty-one of the of 150 MBBS seats remained vacant at the Chintpurni Medical College, Pathankot, after the special round of state counselling for admissions to the courses by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, conducted a special round of state counselling on Thursday after the Medical Counselling Committee extended the last date of admissions to MBBS courses to April 28.
-
Patiala clash: Oppn targets AAP govt; say complete anarchy, collapse of law & order in state
Chandigarh : Expressing concern over the situation in Patiala after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Friday, the opposition Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state alleging that it failed to maintain law and order in the state. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to get his house in order as there is complete anarchy in the state.
-
Patiala violence: Harish Singla, a self-styled Hindu leader at odds with Sikh radicals
The self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, who has been arrested for the Patiala violence on Friday, is among Punjab's Hindu right-wing leaders who remain at the forefront to oppose the Sikh radicals and Khalistani sympathisers. Belonging to a middle-class family with no political background, Singla has been provided security by the Punjab Police in view of threat to his life owing to the anti-Khalistan stand.
