Dry weather likely in Himachal from April 13, mercury to rise

Following the recent wet spell, the India meteorological department (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather across Himachal Pradesh from April 13 to 15.

Following the recent wet spell, the India meteorological department (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather across Himachal Pradesh from April 13 to 15. (PTI)

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Minimum and maximum temperatures are also expected to rise in the coming few days. According to IMD officials, the minimum temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2–5°C across many parts of the state over the next four to five days. Similarly, maximum temperatures are also expected to rise by 2–5°C during the same period.

The recent wet spell brought widespread rain and snowfall across the state, leading to an unusual drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures. Most parts of Himachal recorded below-normal temperatures. The state has received 128% excess rainfall so far in April, with 58 mm recorded against a normal of 25.4 mm. Except for Kinnaur, all districts recorded excess rainfall between April 1 and 12.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain and snowfall were observed at a few places across the state in the past 24 hours. In Lahaul-Spiti district, 3 cm of snowfall was recorded at Gondhla, followed by 2 cm at Keylong.

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{{^usCountry}} In terms of rainfall, the highest precipitation of 25.3 mm was recorded at Sarahan, followed by Manali (11 mm), Kangra (10 mm), Jot (7.2 mm), Palampur (5.2 mm), Dharamshala (4.1 mm), Kasol (3 mm), Kukumseri (2.6 mm), and Bhuntar (1.2 mm). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In terms of rainfall, the highest precipitation of 25.3 mm was recorded at Sarahan, followed by Manali (11 mm), Kangra (10 mm), Jot (7.2 mm), Palampur (5.2 mm), Dharamshala (4.1 mm), Kasol (3 mm), Kukumseri (2.6 mm), and Bhuntar (1.2 mm). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, a fresh and feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 15, which may bring light rain and snowfall back to the state. The IMD has forecast light rain and snowfall at isolated places on April 16 and 17, and at a few places across the state on April 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, a fresh and feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 15, which may bring light rain and snowfall back to the state. The IMD has forecast light rain and snowfall at isolated places on April 16 and 17, and at a few places across the state on April 18. {{/usCountry}}

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