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Dry weather likely in Himachal from April 13, mercury to rise

Minimum and maximum temperatures are also expected to rise in the coming few days. According to IMD officials, the minimum temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2–5°C across many parts of the state over the next four to five days.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 10:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Following the recent wet spell, the India meteorological department (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather across Himachal Pradesh from April 13 to 15.

Following the recent wet spell, the India meteorological department (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather across Himachal Pradesh from April 13 to 15. (PTI)

Minimum and maximum temperatures are also expected to rise in the coming few days. According to IMD officials, the minimum temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2–5°C across many parts of the state over the next four to five days. Similarly, maximum temperatures are also expected to rise by 2–5°C during the same period.

The recent wet spell brought widespread rain and snowfall across the state, leading to an unusual drop in both minimum and maximum temperatures. Most parts of Himachal recorded below-normal temperatures. The state has received 128% excess rainfall so far in April, with 58 mm recorded against a normal of 25.4 mm. Except for Kinnaur, all districts recorded excess rainfall between April 1 and 12.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain and snowfall were observed at a few places across the state in the past 24 hours. In Lahaul-Spiti district, 3 cm of snowfall was recorded at Gondhla, followed by 2 cm at Keylong.

 
himachal pradesh india meteorological department
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dry weather likely in Himachal from April 13, mercury to rise
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dry weather likely in Himachal from April 13, mercury to rise
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