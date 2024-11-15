Dry weather to prevail over HP, snowfall expected in higher reaches

The dry weather is very likely to prevail over many parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, however, light rain or snowfall is expected at isolated places in some parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said on Thursday. From November 15-21, the maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 18-22°C over most parts of the high-hills, in the range of 20-24°C over most parts of mid-hills and in the range of 22-26°C over most parts of lower-hills or plains. (HT representational image)

The weather office said that light rain or snowfall is expected in some parts of Lahaul-Spiti and over higher reaches of the Chamba district on Friday and Saturday. Moreover, parts of Kullu and Kangra district may also witness light rainfall or snowfall on Friday.

Notably, the state has witnessed a 100% rainfall deficit this month with no precipitation recorded so far.

From November 15-21, the maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 18-22°C over most parts of the high-hills, in the range of 20-24°C over most parts of mid-hills and in the range of 22-26°C over most parts of lower-hills or plains. Moreover, the minimum temperatures are very likely to be near normal over most parts of the state except some parts of Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts where they are very likely to be below normal by 2-4 °C, during this period.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a warning of dense fog over many parts of the reservoir area of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) during late night, and early morning hours in the coming days. For November 17 and 18, a warning of dense fog has also been issued for Balh Valley (Mandi), Una and Hamirpur districts.

Baddi’s air quality improves

The air quality index of Baddi improved on Thursday. Central Pollution Control Board’s online monitoring system depicted an AQI of 296 in Baddi. On Wednesday, the AQI was rated “very poor” at 344.