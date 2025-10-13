DSP to probe assault on on-duty tehsildar during Kullu Dussehra

The Himachal Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday said that the investigation on the manhandling of tehsildar during the Kullu Dussehra has been entrusted to a DSP level official. An FIR has been registered at Kullu Sadar police station under sections 126(2), 132, 121(1), 351(2), 356(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). (File)

A delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Officers Association (HPROA), headed by president Narain Singh Verma, general secretary Vipin Verma, executive member Vivek Negi, advisor Sanjeet Sharma and executive member Rajesh Jaryal, met the DGP in Shimla to requested strict and prompt action against the culprits involved in the incident.

The DGP assured the members that the police department is fully sensitised about the incident and is committed to ensuring swift and impartial action against all those responsible. He informed that seven persons have already been arrested in the case, and further investigation is actively underway. The DGP further stated that efforts are being made to identify other individuals involved in the offence, and appropriate legal action will be taken against each of them in accordance with the law.

Tehsildars observe pen-down strike

Tehsildars and naib tehsildars in Himachal observed a pen-down strike demanding action against the culprits. The association submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary three days ago, demanding appropriate action against the culprits.