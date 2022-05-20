DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill, the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).
Gill, a retired director of the Indian Institute of Farming System Research (ICAR- Meerut), said that the trials conducted at PAU proved that paddy crops sown through DSR could save up to 25 to 30 per cent water, while in basmati crops, the DSR technique could save 50 per cent of water.
He said that after four years of research trials, that began in 2001, DSR method was finally given the nod by PAU to be included in the package and practice of farming in 2004.
Gill said that had farmers adopted DSR technique 18 years ago, the state could have avoided the water crisis.
He said that after the trials were successful, they had reached out to several groups of farmers across the state, but received a lukewarm response as the declining water table did not appear to be a reality back then.
He said that besides saving water, DSR also saves the cost of labour, diesel and maintenance of tractors.
Gill added that the technique which needs far less water for irrigation improves percolation, reduces dependence on farm labour and improves soil health, thus enhancing the yield of both paddy and wheat by 5-10 per cent.
Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand
The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.
CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Chandigarh/Delhi : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state. The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government.
SHO among four shot at in Yamunanagar village, accused held
Station in-charge of Chappar police station sub-inspector Jagdish Chander, assistant sub-inspector Ram Kumar and two locals were injured after a man allegedly opened fire at them in Yamunanagar's Kalapur village on Thursday. Alleged shooter Parwinder Singh was nabbed at the crime spot and is being questioned, said superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal. At least eight cops, including an emergency response vehicle (ERV) Dial 112, reached the village first, Goyal added.
Naib tehsildar competitive exam in Punjab on May 22; PPSC issues advisory
The competitive examination for the posts of naib tehsildar will be conducted on May 22, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission on Thursday. In a statement, Secretary (Examinations) PPSC Dr. Karamjit Singh said the exam would be conducted from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM and the candidates should reach the exam centre well before the commencement of the exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that.
Jakhar started working for BJP long before joining it: Warring
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was not unexpected as he was playing in its hands for a long time. “Jakhar started working for the BJP much before, while still being in the Congress and today's joining was just a formality,” Warring said in a statement.
