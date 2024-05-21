 DSW calls meeting over late-night entry of vehicles in Panjab University - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
DSW calls meeting over late-night entry of vehicles in Panjab University

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
May 21, 2024 06:34 AM IST

DSW Amit Chauhan said a meeting will be called to review both the incidents and how drivers of both the cars, who appeared to be outsiders, could enter the campus, as the entry of outsiders is banned in PU at night

After two incidents due to outsiders took place in Panjab University (PU) late at night over the weekend, the dean students welfare (DSW) has called a meeting on Tuesday with the chief of security over how vehicles of outsiders are getting into campus late at night and what can be done to stop them.

In the first incident, a white Scorpio SUV drove onto the roped-off path in front of AC Joshi library around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (HT file)

In the first incident, a white Scorpio SUV drove onto the roped-off path in front of AC Joshi library around 1.30 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. While, in the second incident, another SUV was seen driving past Girls Hostel Number 5, catcalling the girls there. The date of this incident couldn’t be confirmed.

Taking cognisance of the matter, DSW Amit Chauhan said a meeting will be called to review both the incidents and how drivers of both the cars, who appeared to be outsiders, could enter the campus, as the entry of outsiders is banned in PU at night.

Security guards said the traffic police were not called after the second incident as the area doesn’t fall under their jurisdiction. An explanation has also been sought from the security officer on duty. Meanwhile, the security officials said they hadn’t received an official complaint in the second incident.

