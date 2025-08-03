Dugri resident booked for duping woman of 5 lakh on pretext of job

The Shimlapuri police booked a Dugri resident for duping a woman of ₹5 lakh promising a job for her daughter in the police department. According to the woman the accused neither arranged the job nor returned the money. The Shimlapuri police booked a Dugri resident for duping a woman of ₹ 5 lakh promising a job for her daughter in the police department. According to the woman the accused neither arranged the job nor returned the money. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Yadwinder Singh Sandhu, a resident of LIG flats, Phase 2, Dugri. He is yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Baljeet Kaur of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of New Shimlapuri in Ludhiana. The complainant stated that her daughter was interested in joining the police force. She talked to their relatives and family friends about her passion. An acquaintance introduced her to the accused.

The woman stated that the accused claimed that he has direct links with senior police officers and he can secure a job for her daughter in the police department. The accused took ₹5 lakh in instalments. Later, the accused stopped taking her calls. When she realised that she had been duped, she filed a complaint against the accused on March 31, 2025.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, SHO at Shimlapuri Police station, stated that the FIR has been lodged following an investigation. The accused has been booked under sections 318 (cheating) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS. A hunt is on for his arrest.