: Decks have been cleared for appointment of 1989 batch IAS officer, Atul Dulloo as the new J&K chief secretary, officials privy to the development said. Dulloo set to be next J&K chief secretary (PTI)

Dulloo will take over the post from Arun Kumar Mehta, who will retire by the end of this month. However, premature repatriation of Atal Dulloo from the Centre to J&K is seen as an indication that he could be appointed as the new J&K chief secretary.

“The appointment committee of cabinet has approved repatriation of Atal Dulloo IAS (UT 89), secretary department of border management to his parent cadre on the request of Ministry of home affairs,” reads the order issued by secretary appointments committee of the cabinet & establishment officer Deepti Umashankar.

Through an order, Atul Dulloo, who was on Central deputation was repatriated to J&K cadre. A 1989 batch officer Dulloo is a local officer from J&K and has served in various capacities in UT, including additional chief secretary and financial commissioner before he was shifted out from the UT. He is currently the senior-most officer serving in J&K after Mehta.

Earlier this year, Dulloo was posted on Central deputation as secretary, department of border Management to his parent cadre on the request of ministry of home affairs.

