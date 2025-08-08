Duo held in 78-L immigration scam, Moose Wala murder link surfaces

Probing a ₹78-lakh immigration fraud, Chandigarh Police have arrested two men with a history of preparing fake passports, including those for conspirators in the 2022 Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Probing a ₹ 78-lakh immigration fraud, Chandigarh Police have arrested two men with a history of preparing fake passports, including those for conspirators in the 2022 Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. (Representational image)

Including the ₹78-lakh scam with a Kaithal family in 2024, the duo has duped multiple individuals of over ₹1 crore on the pretext of arranging international travel through forged documents, said police.

The accused include Harmeet Singh, alias Titu Chand, 42, a resident of Baba Naam Dev Colony, Kapurthala, Punjab, andArjit Kumar, alias Ajit, 58, a resident of Rani Bagh, North West Delhi, who was arrested following Harmeet’s disclosure.

Their arrest stems from an FIR registered at the Sector-34 police station in May 2024 under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Emigration Act.

The complainant, Manjeet Singh, a resident of Sanch village in Kaithal, Haryana, had reported that he and his family members were duped by Harmeet, who posed as a travel agent operating under the name “Guru Tour and Travel” at SCO 148, Sector 34-A.

Manjeet alleged that Harmeet offered Greece visas at ₹10 lakh per person (excluding embassy charges) in August 2022. Following this, they paid a total of ₹78 lakh through multiple transactions.

Visas and air tickets for Greece were issued. But when they reached the airport on September 19, 2022, to board the flight, immigration authorities flagged the documents as forged and denied departure.

Despite multiple attempts to recover the money, Manjeet alleged that Harmeet kept giving false assurances and threatened him. He also submitted a recorded phone call of Harmeet threatening him with physical assault. The accused vacated the Sector-34 office as well.

Forged passports for two key murder conspirators

According to police, both accused are linked to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, as they created fake passports for Anmol Bishnoi and Sachin Thapan, two key conspirators.

Not just passports and visas, they also forged Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and educational certificates. Luring people with assured international travel, they would vanish after taking large payments.

Arjit was earlier arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell under charges of forgery and Arms Act violations. He is named in eight previous FIRs, including forgery, criminal conspiracy, and passport fraud across Delhi and Haryana. He was currently out on bail.

Harmeet is also an accused in five cases across Punjab and Chandigarh, related to cheating, forgery and illegal immigration under IPC and the Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act. He was previously arrested in Tarn Taran, Nawanshahr and Jalandhar.