Dup fire 7 shots at house in Mohali village

In the second such case in as many days, two motorcycle-borne men fired seven shots at a house in Gharuan village on Monday evening. Two motorcycle-borne men fired seven shots at a house in Gharuan village at Mohali. (HT File)

Before leaving, the shooters threatened him that it was just a warning, house owner Manpreet Singh Dhanoa told the police.

Soon after the incident, gangster Jota Hoshiarpuria claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post. The gangster claimed Dhanoa’s brother, who was settled in the US, was sharing his gang’s inputs with rivals.

However, police have not established any gangster link behind the firing.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “Property dispute appears to be the reason behind the incident. We have got vital clues from the spot and further investigation is on.”

Investigators said while escaping the shooters fell after their motorcycle got stuck in gravel and fled on foot.

Police did not confirm whether the motorcycle used in the crime was stolen.

Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu said a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused.

Earlier on Sunday, an unidentified youth had opened fire at a flat in TDI Wellington Heights-II society in Sector 117. No arrest has been made two days later.