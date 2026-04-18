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Dushyant Chautala demands FIR against police team for 'blocking' convoy in Hisar

Dushyant Chautala demands FIR against police team for 'blocking' convoy in Hisar

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday demanded an FIR against a police team that he accused of blocking his car while he was going to meet the Hisar district police chief.

Dushyant Chautala demands FIR against police team for 'blocking' convoy in Hisar

Chautala also slammed Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain, alleging that no action has been taken yet despite his complaint.

He sought the SP's transfer, demanding a fair probe under the supervision of the home secretary.

Chautala said he was on his way to meet the SP regarding the "wrongful arrest" of six people connected with the JJP over a protest at Guru Jambeshwar University in Hisar on Thursday, when a police team intercepted his convoy.

Two men stepped out of the vehicle and one of them, wearing a red- shirt, was holding an object that appeared to be a weapon and issued a threat, he claimed, speaking to reporters.

Chautala claimed that the man wearing the red shirt was Inspector Pawan.

One of the vehicles, the police said, attempted to overtake the police car and attempted to ram into it.

Another car, fitted with a flashing light, also sped past the police vehicle, narrowly averting a collision, the police said on Friday.

When the officer stopped to clarify the situation, some party workers and security men accompanying Dushyant Chautala rushed to the vehicle, opened the window, and attempted to pull him out of the car, the police said.

The police officer had no weapon and Rajkumar, a member of the CIA staff, was also manhandled, they claimed.

The matter is being investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, the police said.

A video purported to be of the incident was shared by the JJP leader on Thursday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dushyant Chautala demands FIR against police team for 'blocking' convoy in Hisar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dushyant Chautala demands FIR against police team for 'blocking' convoy in Hisar
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