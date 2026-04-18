Chandigarh, Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Saturday demanded an FIR against a police team that he accused of blocking his car while he was going to meet the Hisar district police chief.

Dushyant Chautala demands FIR against police team for 'blocking' convoy in Hisar

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Chautala also slammed Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain, alleging that no action has been taken yet despite his complaint.

He sought the SP's transfer, demanding a fair probe under the supervision of the home secretary.

Chautala said he was on his way to meet the SP regarding the "wrongful arrest" of six people connected with the JJP over a protest at Guru Jambeshwar University in Hisar on Thursday, when a police team intercepted his convoy.

Two men stepped out of the vehicle and one of them, wearing a red- shirt, was holding an object that appeared to be a weapon and issued a threat, he claimed, speaking to reporters.

Chautala claimed that the man wearing the red shirt was Inspector Pawan.

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{{^usCountry}} "When I came out of my car and approached the vehicle, they ran away," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When I came out of my car and approached the vehicle, they ran away," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said five policemen from the City police station had been tailing him. "What was their motive? It is still unclear," Chautala said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said five policemen from the City police station had been tailing him. "What was their motive? It is still unclear," Chautala said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Their intention was not to stop us. Their intention was something else," he said, warning he would move to court if an FIR is not filed by Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Their intention was not to stop us. Their intention was something else," he said, warning he would move to court if an FIR is not filed by Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Hisar police claimed the confrontation resulted from an overtake attempt at high speed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Hisar police claimed the confrontation resulted from an overtake attempt at high speed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They said the in-charge of the Hisar Crime Investigation Agency was traveling along the Old Sabzi Mandi Road toward the Additional Director General of Police's office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said the in-charge of the Hisar Crime Investigation Agency was traveling along the Old Sabzi Mandi Road toward the Additional Director General of Police's office. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the route, a convoy approached from behind at a high speed, blaring sirens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the route, a convoy approached from behind at a high speed, blaring sirens. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the vehicles, the police said, attempted to overtake the police car and attempted to ram into it.

Another car, fitted with a flashing light, also sped past the police vehicle, narrowly averting a collision, the police said on Friday.

When the officer stopped to clarify the situation, some party workers and security men accompanying Dushyant Chautala rushed to the vehicle, opened the window, and attempted to pull him out of the car, the police said.

The police officer had no weapon and Rajkumar, a member of the CIA staff, was also manhandled, they claimed.

The matter is being investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer, the police said.

A video purported to be of the incident was shared by the JJP leader on Thursday.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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