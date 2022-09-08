Dwarfing disease in paddy: No evidence to suggest massive crop loss, says PAU vice-chancellor
Vice-chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University Dr SS Gosal says that virus causing massive crop loss would be vague assessments as there is no evidence to suggest crop yield would drop drastically and result in causing severe economic loss to the farmers
While farmer unions and opposition parties are demanding compensation after paddy crop was hit by dwarfing disease, the vice chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Dr SS Gosal maintains that virus causing massive crop loss would be vague assessments as there is no evidence to suggest crop yield would drop drastically and result in causing severe economic loss to the farmers. The observations were made after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann should announce a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers whose paddy fields had been infested with Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV) commonly referred to as dwarfing disease.
“Currently we are projecting the damage around 7%. And there is a reason for it. When a plant suffers from stunted growth the healthy plant compensates the loss as it gets more area to produce additional yield. The crop is near maturity and we may start receiving the results by the third or last week of September,” said Dr Gosal.
Dr Gosal has asked the paddy growers not to be afraid of the dwarf disease which has appeared for the first time in the state. He said in layman language the paddy crop was hit by an unknown virus, similar to that of COVID-19 among humans. However, we have identified the vector and suggested farmers control it,” said Dr Gosal.
The Agri university has created informative videos in which experts are teaching farmers how to identify the crop and keep a check on the population of white backed planthopper, which operates as a vector and leads to the spread of disease in paddy crops. According to the scientific reports published in other countries, SRBSDV is transmitted by nymphs and adults of white backed plant hopper. “As there is no control measure for this dwarf disease, therefore farmers are advised not to spray any agro-chemical. Once stunted, this disease can’t be managed with any of the agro-chemicals,” said Suri. Farmers should not worry at all as the healthy plants won’t turn dwarf now, he added.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics