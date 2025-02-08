Dyal Singh College hosts conference on green economies, women entrepreneurship

Dyal Singh College, Karnal on Friday hosted an international multidisciplinary conference on inclusive green economies: women, entrepreneurship, and environmental concerns that brought together experts to explore sustainable economic models, gender inclusivity, and environmental issues. Principal Ashima Gakhar said that there is a need to discuss the intersection of economic growth, gender equality, and sustainability, highlighting women as key drivers of change in the green economy. (HT File)

Dyal Singh College Trust Society and Governing Body’s president DK Raina and honorary secretary Vice Admiral (Retd) Satish Soni were also present.

IFS officer Ghanshyam Shukla, who presided over as the chief guest, said that there is an urgency of integrating environmental responsibility into economic growth and the role of women entrepreneurs in sustainable businesses.

Professors from the University Grants Commission (UGC), Delhi University, Panjab University and Kurukshetra University attended as keynote speakers.

The conference witnessed 488 registrations from scholars and academicians from eighteen Indian states and nine countries and paper presentations were made in parallel technical sessions that set the stage for future collaborations and impactful research in the field of sustainability and entrepreneurship.

The valedictory session was chaired by Kurukshetra University Centre for Distance and Online Education director Manjula Chaudhary and also attended by Panjab University Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies chairperson Ashu Pasricha.