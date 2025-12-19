Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Eateries found flouting fire safety norms in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 05:48 am IST

The drive was held in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations and the expected surge in public footfall

The fire and rescue services department on Thursday issued notices to establishments found deficient in fire safety measures.

During the visit, the team reviewed the availability and functionality of fire safety equipment. (HT Photo)
During the visit, the team reviewed the availability and functionality of fire safety equipment. (HT Photo)

According to the fire department officials, an inspection drive was carried out at several establishments in Chandigarh including hotels, restaurants and bars in Sectors 34, 26 and Industrial Area, and enterprises flouting safety norms were served with strict instructions to rectify the shortcomings within a stipulated time frame.

The drive was held in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations and the expected surge in public footfall. At certain premises, fire safety was found lacking in critical aspects such as functional fire safety equipment, proper emergency exits, and safe entry-exit provisions. These establishments have been given a clear ultimatum to comply with fire safety norms failing which stringent action, as per rules, will be initiated.

The drive was conducted by mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, along with Maheshinder Singh, chairman, Fire Committee, and Inderjeet, joint commissioner, Chandigarh municipal corporation.

During the visit, the team reviewed the availability and functionality of fire safety equipment, fire detection and alarm systems, emergency exits, evacuation routes, and overall preparedness of establishments to handle any untoward incident.

The mayor emphasised that public safety is of paramount importance, especially during festive seasons when large gatherings are expected. She directed the fire department to intensify inspections across the city and ensure zero tolerance towards negligence in fire safety compliance.

Maheshinder Singh reiterated that all commercial establishments must adhere strictly to fire safety regulations and maintain their systems in working condition at all times. Inderjeet instructed officials to conduct follow-up inspections to ensure timely compliance of issued notices.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Eateries found flouting fire safety norms in Chandigarh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chandigarh's fire and rescue services issued notices to establishments lacking fire safety measures, following inspections of hotels, restaurants, and bars ahead of the festive season. Critical deficiencies included inadequate fire equipment and emergency exits. The mayor stressed public safety and mandated intensified inspections, warning of strict actions for non-compliance, reinforcing the need for adherence to fire safety regulations.