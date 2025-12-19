Eateries found flouting fire safety norms in Chandigarh

The fire and rescue services department on Thursday issued notices to establishments found deficient in fire safety measures. During the visit, the team reviewed the availability and functionality of fire safety equipment. (HT Photo)

According to the fire department officials, an inspection drive was carried out at several establishments in Chandigarh including hotels, restaurants and bars in Sectors 34, 26 and Industrial Area, and enterprises flouting safety norms were served with strict instructions to rectify the shortcomings within a stipulated time frame.

The drive was held in view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations and the expected surge in public footfall. At certain premises, fire safety was found lacking in critical aspects such as functional fire safety equipment, proper emergency exits, and safe entry-exit provisions. These establishments have been given a clear ultimatum to comply with fire safety norms failing which stringent action, as per rules, will be initiated.

The drive was conducted by mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, along with Maheshinder Singh, chairman, Fire Committee, and Inderjeet, joint commissioner, Chandigarh municipal corporation.

During the visit, the team reviewed the availability and functionality of fire safety equipment, fire detection and alarm systems, emergency exits, evacuation routes, and overall preparedness of establishments to handle any untoward incident.

The mayor emphasised that public safety is of paramount importance, especially during festive seasons when large gatherings are expected. She directed the fire department to intensify inspections across the city and ensure zero tolerance towards negligence in fire safety compliance.

Maheshinder Singh reiterated that all commercial establishments must adhere strictly to fire safety regulations and maintain their systems in working condition at all times. Inderjeet instructed officials to conduct follow-up inspections to ensure timely compliance of issued notices.