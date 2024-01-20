Ahead of 2024 polls, EC starts awareness programme on EVMs

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the election commission has started a nationwide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to provide citizens with a first-hand experience of the voting process and familiarity with the machines. The programme includes outreach and awareness activities in 3,464 assembly constituencies spread across 613 districts in 31 states and UTs, excluding five states that went to polls recently

An official spokesperson said that the awareness programme which is organised ahead of every Lok Sabha and state assembly polls with a focus on imparting knowledge about the basic features of EVMs and VVPATs, elucidating the step-by-step procedure of casting votes, and educating voters on how to verify their choices through the VVPAT slip.

“Awareness through physical demonstration fosters a deeper understanding of EVM and VVPAT functionality and is instrumental in dispelling misconceptions, boosting voter confidence and ensuring a more informed and participative electorate,” he said.

He further said the programme includes outreach and awareness activities in 3,464 assembly constituencies spread across 613 districts in 31 states and UTs, excluding five states that went to polls recently. Over 3,500 demonstration centres and around 4,250 mobile vans have been set up to physically demonstrate EVM and VVPAT functionality. CEOs and DEOs are also sharing updates on social media platforms to enhance the outreach of this awareness programme.