News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Special team of crime branch arrest man absconding for eight years

Special team of crime branch arrest man absconding for eight years

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 20, 2023 01:35 AM IST

He was booked in case FIR number 21/2007 under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC for his involvement as a land broker running into crores of rupees, said officials

A special team of economic offences wing of the crime branch on Saturday apprehended an accused, who had been absconding for the past eight years, said officials.

The court had issued an arrest warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC against the accused.
The court had issued an arrest warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC against the accused.

He was identified as Ghulam Rasool Mir, alias Rasool DC, of Gulab Bagh Srinagar.

He was booked in case FIR number 21/2007 under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC for his involvement as a land broker running into crores of rupees, said officials.

The chargesheet of the case was produced before a court of law in 2015 against 12 accused persons, including the accused.

The court had issued an arrest warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out