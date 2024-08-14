ED doing its job against corrupts: CM Saini on property attachment

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties of nine persons, including Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar and Yamunanagar ex-MLA Dilbag Singh, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday validated the action and said that the agency is working against the corrupts. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during Tiranga Yatra in Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Saini was in Karnal to lead a “Tiranga Yatra” ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

“If some people were involved in corrupt practices, the ED is taking action against them,” Saini said.

On Monday, the central agency had disclosed that 145 immovable properties, including over 100 acres of agricultural land and other immovable assets worth about ₹122 crore of Sonepat Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former Yamunanagar MLA Dilbag Singh, former Karnal deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa and six others were attached in connection with an illegal mining case registered in January this year.

The ED also stated that its probe found that the total proceeds of crime (PoC) generated out of illegal mining activities in this case was over ₹300 crore.

The yatra started from Ramleela Ground and after passing through Mahrishi Valmiki Chowk and Karan Gate, ended at Sanatan Dharam Mandir, where the chief minister paid obeisance.

Former Haryana home minister Anil Vij also took part in a similar yatra in Ambala Cantonment.

Thousands of BJP workers participated in the yatra, which began and concluded at Subhash Park after passing through various markets, villages and other areas of Cantt.