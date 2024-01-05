ED raids premises linked to Haryana Cong MLA, ex-INLD legislator

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residences of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar and former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbagh Singh in Sonepat and Yamunanagar respectively in connection with a money laundering case linked to illegal mining, officials aware of the development said. As per sources, the raids started on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday. (HT Photo)

Raids were also conducted on close aides of MLA Panwar.

While Panwar is a member of the Haryana Assembly from Sonipat, Singh has represented the Yamunanagar seat from INLD.

The money laundering cases stem from multiple FIRs registered by the Haryana Police in the regarding alleged illegal mining in Sonepat, Yamunanagar and other districts.

Both leaders are in the business of mining.

About 20 locations of both leaders in Sonepat, Chandigarh, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Mohali and Faridabad were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED teams were escorted by armed personnel of central paramilitary forces.

As per sources, the raids started on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday. Both Panwar and Dilbagh were the richest candidates in the 2019 assembly polls and they declared their assets worth ₹27 crore and ₹34 crore respectively.

Panwar and his family members were present at their home in Sonepat when ED started searches his house, said an official on the request of being anonymous.

BJP leader Manoj Wadhwa’s house also raided

ED also searched the residence of BJP leader Manoj Wadhwa in Karnal. Amid heavy security, searches are being carried out at his residence in Sector 13. Wadhwa, a former deputy mayor of Karnal municipal corporation, also has a mining business in Yamunanagar and other areas.