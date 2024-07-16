ED raids premises of liquor baron Deep Malhotra in Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence and companies of liquor baron and former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Deep Malhotra and his associates in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts on Tuesday. Paramilitary forces outside the Faridkot residence of liquor baron Deep Malhotra during the ED raid on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The ED teams from Delhi, accompanied by central paramilitary forces, raided six locations linked to Malhotra in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts around 7am. The ED officers informed the police in both districts only after reaching the premises.

ED officials searched Malhotra’s residence at Adarsh Nagar in Faridkot, his company’s office and the houses of his two associates, Ashok Bansal in Khokhran Wala Mohalla and Happy Singh at New Cantt Road.

The ED teams also raided Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Ferozepur’s Zira sub division. The private distillery is owned by Malhotra’s company. Malhotra dominates the liquor business in the region.

According to sources, the ED officials have taken some records in possession from the Zira liquor factory.

It is learnt that Malhotra was not present at his Faridkot residence when the raid was carried out.

The ED action comes amid an ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy 2021-2022 case. In October 2022, the ED had carried out searches at Malhotra’s locations, including his Faridkot premises in connection with the case. In February last year, the ED arrested Malhotra’s son, Gautam Malhotra, in connection with the case and he was released on bail in May last year.

In May 2023, income tax (IT) department teams carried out searches for two days on six locations linked to Malhotra in Faridkot and Ferozepur districts. IT officials had claimed that the aim of the raids was to gather evidence related to possible tax evasion, undisclosed assets, and illicit financial transactions.