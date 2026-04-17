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ED raids Punjab AAP minister Sanjeev Arora in FEMA probe, days after MP faced action

Searches across 13 locations in Punjab and Haryana link state industry minister to money laundering and betting syndicates; CM calls it ‘attack on democracy’.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 01:51 pm IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches at the residences and offices of Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, his son Kavya Arora, and his business partners across 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. The operation, conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), involves allegations of money laundering, round-tripping of funds from the UAE, and links to illegal betting syndicates.

Punjab industries minister Sanjeev Arora was travelling to Europe as part of the state government’s ‘Invest Punjab’ initiative when the Enforcement Directorate action unfolded on Friday. (HT file photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann termed the raids an “attack on democracy,” accusing the BJP-led central government of using federal agencies to intimidate the Aam Aadmi Party. Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, Mann said that non-BJP governments are being increasingly targeted. “Government agencies are targeting the AAP because it is growing very fast and has become a national party in a short span of 10 years,” he added.

The ED action unfolded while Arora was travelling to Europe as part of the state government’s ‘Invest Punjab’ initiative. Responding to the development, Arora posted on X: “An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail.”

Allegations of round-tripping, betting links

Security personnel outside the house of Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora in Gurdev Nagar, Ludhiana, while the Enforcement Directorate raid was underway on Friday morning. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Extensive searches across Ludhiana premises

In Ludhiana, ED teams arrived at Arora’s residence in Gurdev Nagar early in the morning, with central security forces deployed at the site. The latest action comes just 48 hours after the agency searched the Jalandhar premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal.

Arora, who holds the industries, commerce and local bodies portfolios, is an industrialist-turned-politician. This is not his first brush with the agency; in October 2024, the ED conducted extensive raids at his properties in connection with an alleged land fraud case.

On October 7, 2024, the agency searched 17 premises linked to Arora and his company, Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited (RPIL), formerly known as Hampton Sky Realty. These included the luxury residential project ‘Hampton Homes’ and Hampton Court Business Park on Chandigarh Road.

According to the ED, the company had been allotted industrial land by the Punjab government under specific conditions to promote industrial activity, which were allegedly violated by altering land use for residential and commercial projects without permission.

Apart from his business interests in real estate and fashion, Arora is also associated with charitable work and runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust in Ludhiana. (With inputs by Navrajdeep Singh in Jalandhar)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED raids Punjab AAP minister Sanjeev Arora in FEMA probe, days after MP faced action
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED raids Punjab AAP minister Sanjeev Arora in FEMA probe, days after MP faced action
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