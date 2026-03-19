Educate constituents on natural farming, Gujarat governor tells Haryana lawmakers

Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, a strong advocate of natural farming, on Wednesday urged Haryana legislators to promote the practice, calling upon the members to educate their constituents as natural farming goes beyond agriculture and is closely linked to human health, environmental protection and the future of coming generations. Last day of Budget Session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha at Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Addressing the MLAs in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha during the last sitting of the Budget session, Devvrat expressed gratitude to the elected representatives of all political parties for their active participation, which turned into an interactive session.

He appreciated the efforts of the Haryana government in promoting natural farming. He said currently around 8 lakh farmers in Gujarat have adopted natural farming.

Sharing his personal experience, he said that while serving as principal of Gurukul Kurukshetra, he himself shifted from chemical farming to natural farming.

Recalling an incident, he said that when an employee fainted after coming into contact with pesticides, it compelled him to rethink how harmful chemically grown food could be for human health.

He clarified that there is a fundamental difference between organic farming and natural farming. Organic farming requires large quantities of manure, whereas natural farming is based on micro-organisms and involves very low cost. He stated that natural farming can ensure adequate production and is economically beneficial for farmers.

The governor warned that excessive use of chemical fertilisers is continuously reducing soil fertility and the organic carbon level in the country’s land has declined significantly, pushing it towards becoming barren. He cautioned that if timely corrective measures are not taken, future generations may face a shortage of both clean food and potable water.

Highlighting the adverse effects of pesticide-laden farming, he said it is increasing environmental pollution, contaminating water sources, and contributing to the rise in diseases such as cancer, heart ailments, and kidney failure.

Presenting natural farming as a solution, he described it as a low-cost, eco-friendly method.

He added that natural farming cannot only improve production but also significantly increase farmers’ income.

The governor urged all legislators and public representatives to spread awareness about natural farming in their respective areas and to organise training programmes.

On this occasion, various legislators present in the House raised important questions related to natural farming, which Acharya Devvrat answered in detail. During the discussion, members shared experiences from their constituencies and highlighted how farmers are gradually shifting from conventional to natural farming. Several members expressed curiosity regarding production, cost, training, and market-related aspects, which the governor addressed using his experience.