Education department gets 194 applications for EWS admission in Chandigarh private schools

Although the UT education department is yet to release instructions for economically weaker sections (EWS) admissions in minority schools for 2024-25 session, the process has started for private non-minority schools. According to officials, around 194 applications have been received so far. A total of 1,171 applicants have applied for the entry-level admissions in Chandigarh government schools (HT File)

Officials said that more applications were expected in the coming days and the lase date for submissions in February 10.

A total of 1,171 applicants have applied for the entry-level admissions in government schools. UT director of school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that instructions on of minority schools would be included in centralised admissions or now would be issued on Friday.