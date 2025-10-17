Efforts to clean Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja intensified: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday directed the urban local bodies and irrigation departments to undertake immediate removal of solid waste from drains and riverbanks.

Rastogi who reviewed preparations to ensure a clean Yamuna during Chhath Puja celebrations said that inter-departmental efforts have been intensified, focusing on upgraded infrastructure, stringent pollution control and a sustained drive for ecological balance. He said that for the next 15 days, a coordinated enforcement drive will be carried out by the police, municipal corporations, public health engineering department, and development and panchayats to prevent the illegal disposal of sewage or tanker waste into the river. The public health engineering will deploy tankers to lift sewage for treatment at existing STPs wherever capacity allows, while deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates will monitor compliance at the district level.

The CS said that municipal corporations have been directed to deploy sufficient manpower and machinery to keep ghats and river stretches clean and accessible throughout the festive period.

The CS instructed several departments including public health engineering, HSVP, HSIIDC, GMDA, ULB, and HSPCB to identify industries with the potential to discharge pollutants into the river or its drains and to maintain strict vigil over their operations.

He also reviewed the progress of STP projects under implementation in the Yamuna catchment area. He noted that projects with a total capacity of 107 million litres per day (MLD) are expected to be completed by March 2027. It was informed during the meeting that six irrigation projects utilising treated wastewater are in progress at Behrampur, Kanheli, Karnal, Haikat Nagar, Shiv Colony and Jattal Road in Panipat, collectively covering a treatment capacity of 158 MLD. These projects, costing approximately ₹253 crore, are advancing steadily, with progress ranging from 35% to 90% across different locations.

To ensure safety and protect the Yamuna and its tributaries, fencing work is being carried out at 364 bridge locations across Haryana. The largest number of sites have been identified in Sirsa (74), Kurukshetra (73), Charkhi Dadri (50) and Kaithal (37). Similarly, 79 ghats across 19 regions have been identified for cleaning and maintenance. Of these, 40 existing ghats have already been upgraded, while 39 new ghats are being developed. Major work is underway in Hisar, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Sirsa to ensure safe and clean facilities for devotees during Chhath Puja.