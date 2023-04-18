Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Srinagar’s old city eidgah in limbo

After Friday prayers were disallowed at the city’s historic Jamia Masjid on the occasion of Jummatul Vida or the final Friday of Ramadan, it is likely that the administration will not allow Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the eidgah located in the old city. Friday prayers had earlier been disallowed at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid on the occasion of Jummatul Vida or the final Friday of Ramadan. (HT File)

As per sources, police are unlikely to proceed with a go-ahead for the prayers at the eidgah amid apprehensions over the law-and-order situation in the city, especially on Eid-ul-Fitr, ahead of the planned G20 meetings next month.

A police official privy to the developments said, “Srinagar has been very peaceful for many months, but we won’t take any chances.”

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board president and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officers had visited the eidgah earlier in the month and announced that Eid prayers will be held at the eidgah. Directions has also been issued to clean the eidgah in preparation for the prayers.

On the sidelines of a recent function, however, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the announcement had been made by the Waqf board, but the divisional administration had not taken any decisions.

“Last year, and up to now this year, the situation has remained peaceful. Here we have to balance things as per the situation. The divisional administration will take the final decision,” Singh said.

Politicians from the region have criticised the decision of disallowing Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid at the eidgah, both located in the old city.

Speaking of the same, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference spokesperson Adnan Mir said, “Eidgah has been the site of prayers for decades, and it is unfortunate that the administration is not allowing prayers there this year. This should be unacceptable.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also questioned the administration for not allowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, saying, “It is the inefficiency of administration. They should cease the moment and take the initiative of holding prayers at the eidgah as there is peace here.”

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated either on Friday or Saturday depending on the appearance of the moon. The biggest Eid congregation in Kashmir was being held at the eidgah, however, for the past several years.