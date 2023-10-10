Eight booked for rioting, damaging neighbour’s house in Chandigarh’s Dhanas

Police on Sunday booked eight sword-wielding men and arrested one person for rioting and damaging a residential property in Dhanas.

(HT File)

The arrested accused has been identified as Dewakar of EWS Colony, Dhanas.

The complainant, Seema, also a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, told police that she had an argument with her neighbour Sapna a few days ago over a brawl between their children but the matter had been settled. On October 5, however, she had another argument with Sapna’s husband, Deewakar, following which he threatened her.

“Around 10 pm, Diwakar and seven-eight men carrying swords, rods, sticks and an illegal weapon reached my house. They began damaging windows. Before leaving, Deewakar threatened me against lodging a complaint,” the victim said.

While police have arrested Dewakar, the others are still on the run.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 147 , 148 (both rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or more), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of Arms Act at the Sarangpur police station.

