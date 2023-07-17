Amarnath Yatra: Two pilgrims dead; 8 CRPF personnel injured in road mishap

Eight CRPF personnel on way to Amarnath pilgrimage were injured in an accident on Sunday while a woman pilgrim died last evening when hit by shooting stones, officials said. In another incident, a 65-year-old resident of Chhattisgarh also died. Eight CRPF personnel on way to Amarnath Yatra were injured in an accident on Sunday while a woman pilgrim died last evening when hit by shooting stones, officials said. In another incident, a 65-year-old resident of Chhattisgarh also died. (Representational image)

Officials said eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on their way to offer prayers at the cave shrine were injured after their vehicle fell into the Sindh nullah in Ganderbal when they were on their way to the Amarnath shrine via the Baltal route.

“There was a turn near Domail where the driver lost control and fell into the nullah. All the eight personnel were injured,” said CRPF spokesperson, Junaid Ahmad.

Kashmir received rain since early morning in many parts, including the Amarnath cave.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where they were provided treatment.

He said one of the personnel was seriously injured. “One person had a head injury while the rest were having minor injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, a woman pilgrim Urmilaben,5 3, was seriously injured in a shooting stones incident between Sangam Top and Lower Cave in south Kashmir on Saturday evening and later succumbed to her injuries.

A police spokesman said that two members of the Mountain Rescue Team of J&K Police Mohammed Salem and Mohammed Yaseen who were trying to rescue the woman were also seriously injured.

“The woman yatri succumbed to her injuries. The injured police personnel were evacuated by army and private helicopter on yatra duty,” the spokesperson said.

In another incident, Meghnath (65) of Chhattisgarh, was found unconscious at Pissutop along the Pahalgam route to the shrine on Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officials said.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh condoled the death of the yatri and also expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. “The DGP appreciated the commitment of two policemen and expressed his thanks to everyone involved in the quick evacuation. He wished early recovery to the jawans,” the police spokesperson said.

