Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight labourers suffer burns after molten iron falls on them in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Eight labourers suffer burns after molten iron falls on them in Punjab’s Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Incident took place at Sahnewal steel factory when eight labourers on night duty were working near the furnace and smoke engulfed the block; condition of two of the injured critical

One of the victims said eight of them were working near the furnace when suddenly smoke engulfed the block and the molten metal fell on them at the steel factory in Sahnewal on Thursday. (Representational photo)
One of the victims said eight of them were working near the furnace when suddenly smoke engulfed the block and the molten metal fell on them at the steel factory in Sahnewal on Thursday. (Representational photo)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan

Eight labourers suffered burn injuries when molten iron suddenly fell on them from a furnace in a steel factory at Sahnewal in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened when the victims were on night duty in the factory. The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, the station house officer at Sahnewal, said that his team was investigating the matter.

One of the victims, Sanjay Shah, said eight of them were working near the furnace when suddenly smoke engulfed the block and the molten metal fell on them. Four of them escaped with minor injuries, but four needed to be hospitalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out