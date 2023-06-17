Two miscreants allegedly robbed an elderly couple and their neighbour of jewellery and cash in Parkash Nagar of Jawaddi Kalan after entering their house on the pretext of enquiring about their son for the marriage of their sister. Miscreants rob elderly couple, neighbour in Ludhiana; FIR filed

While fleeing, the accused also took away a digital video recorder (DVR) from the house. According to the victims, the accused had sprayed something in the air following which they lost consciousness.

The Dugri police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Friday and initiated investigation.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Maninderpal Singh, 32, of Prakash Nagar in Jawaddi Kalan.

The complainant stated that his parents had issued an advertisement in the matrimonial columns of a vernacular newspaper. He said that a person made a whatsapp call to him referring the advertisement stating that they are looking for a suitable match for his sister. The accused planned to visit their home to enquire about him.

He said that on Friday, miscreants aged around 27 to 28 years old came to his home on the pretext to enquire about him. At that time, his elderly parents were present at home. His parents called on one of their neighbours Pushpa, who is also above 60 years of age, to their home.

He alleged that the accused had sprayed something in the air following which the trio lost their consciousness. When they gathered some consciousness, they were shocked to find that their jewellery was missing. When checked they found cash, jewellery and other valuables missing from the house.

ASI Balvir Singh, in-charge Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post said that a case under section 380, 420 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at Dugri police station.