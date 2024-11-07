Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elderly man dies after being thrown out of moving car in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The victim, identified as 68-year-old Narendra Kumar from Santokh Nagar, Shivpuri, succumbed while being treated at the civil hospital.

An elderly man was succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained after being assaulted and thrown out of a moving car near the grain market near Jalandhar Bypass late on Wednesday, officials aware of the developments said.

According to Salem Tabri police, the incident is under investigation and initial reports indicate visible signs of severe assault, including multiple injuries on the body. (HT File)
According to Salem Tabri police, the incident is under investigation and initial reports indicate visible signs of severe assault, including multiple injuries on the body. (HT File)

The victim, identified as 68-year-old Narendra Kumar from Santokh Nagar, Shivpuri, succumbed while being treated at the civil hospital, they added.

He was taken tot he hospital was passersby who heard his cries for help. According to Salem Tabri police, the incident is under investigation and initial reports indicate visible signs of severe assault, including multiple injuries on the body.

Deceased’s son Pradeep Kumar said the victim, an electrician, left home in the afternoon and said he was headed towards the grain market for work. The complainant said that later that evening, he received a call from a passerby, informing him that his father had been found injured near a factory in the area. An eyewitness reported seeing Kumar being thrown from a vehicle by unidentified individuals, who then sped away, the officials said.

Pradeep claimed his father was clenching a 500 note was in his fist. A passerby said they heard the elderly man calling for water and learned from him that he was attacked by two men.

Salem Tabri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bittan Kumar said the police are waiting for a post-mortem report to decide on for further action. He said police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //