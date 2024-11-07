Elderly man dies after being thrown out of moving car in Ludhiana

An elderly man was succumbed to injuries allegedly sustained after being assaulted and thrown out of a moving car near the grain market near Jalandhar Bypass late on Wednesday, officials aware of the developments said. According to Salem Tabri police, the incident is under investigation and initial reports indicate visible signs of severe assault, including multiple injuries on the body. (HT File)

The victim, identified as 68-year-old Narendra Kumar from Santokh Nagar, Shivpuri, succumbed while being treated at the civil hospital, they added.

He was taken tot he hospital was passersby who heard his cries for help. According to Salem Tabri police, the incident is under investigation and initial reports indicate visible signs of severe assault, including multiple injuries on the body.

Deceased’s son Pradeep Kumar said the victim, an electrician, left home in the afternoon and said he was headed towards the grain market for work. The complainant said that later that evening, he received a call from a passerby, informing him that his father had been found injured near a factory in the area. An eyewitness reported seeing Kumar being thrown from a vehicle by unidentified individuals, who then sped away, the officials said.

Pradeep claimed his father was clenching a ₹500 note was in his fist. A passerby said they heard the elderly man calling for water and learned from him that he was attacked by two men.

Salem Tabri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bittan Kumar said the police are waiting for a post-mortem report to decide on for further action. He said police are scanning footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot.