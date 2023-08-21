Day after elderly man’s death, nine neighbours booked for attack

A day after the death of an elderly person in Dhanansu village of Jamalpur during a scuffle, police have booked nine of the deceased’s neighbours for assault and causing death by negligence. The victim Santokh Singh died of cardiac arrest.

Probe officials said they are awaiting the autopsy report before adding more sections to the first information report (FIR) as they suspect that the victim, Santokh Singh, died of a cardiac arrest.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, his brother Balwinder Singh, Balwinder’s son Amritpal Singh, Varinder Singh, Jasvir Singh alias Gaggu, Vainderjit Singh, Rancho, Bhindo and Veero. The were booked following the statement of Jaswant Singh, the deceased’s son.

In his complaint, Jaswant Singh alleged that their neighbours are involved in supplying drugs and they would stop them from carrying out such activities. On the day of the incident, his father got into an argument. The accused allegedly barged into their house and started hurling abuses at Santokh before attacking him with bricks.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sharing further information, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the accused have been booked under sections 304a (causing death by negligence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The victim has no visible injury marks on the body.

Police suspect that he died of a cardiac arrest during the clash and are awaiting the detailed autopsy report.

