Elderly man dies of cardiac arrest during CIA raid in Mullanpur

A late-evening operation by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Mullanpur Garibdas turned tragic on Monday when an elderly man died of cardiac arrest and another collapsed out of fear during a raid to verify the presence of armed gangsters. According to police sources, the CIA team had acted on a tip-off about an armed criminal suspected to be hiding near the old bus stand area. Locals said several men, including senior citizens, were sitting there playing cards when officers in plainclothes arrived and allegedly pointed pistols at the group, triggering panic. (Shutterstock)

One of the men, Rakesh Kumar Soni, 65, collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Another man, aged 63, fainted out of fear and is currently under treatment in Chandigarh.

Police officials confirmed that the deceased had a history of heart disease and diabetes. However, residents alleged that the officers’ aggressive conduct led to panic and indirectly caused the death.

As word spread, locals and members of the village panchayat gathered at the site, demanding strict action against the officers involved. The atmosphere grew tense until the Mullanpur Garibdas police arrived to pacify the crowd.

Senior officials later confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain whether the CIA team used excessive force during the operation.