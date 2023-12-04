close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Elderly man killed in his house in Kapurthala village; 5 held

Elderly man killed in his house in Kapurthala village; 5 held

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Dec 04, 2023 07:20 AM IST

A total of five people, all from the same village, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the elderly man, a senior officer said

A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village of Kapurthala, police said on Sunday.

A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village (iStock)
A 70-year-old retired bank manager was killed with sharp-edged weapons at his house in Dayalpur village (iStock)

A total of five people have been arrested in connection with the killing, a senior officer said. Balwant Singh, who lived alone in his house, was killed on November 30 by some people who had entered the house with an aim of robbing it, they said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said all five accused were drug addicts and belong to the same village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out