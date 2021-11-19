Elderly man slits wrist, jumps into canal in Ludhiana; wife booked

A 62-year-old man ended his life by slitting his wrist and jumping into a canal near the Kalyan Canal Bridge on Wednesday.

His body was fished out from the canal near Jarwana Canal bridge. His wife was booked for abetment to suicide on the complaint of the victim’s sister, who lives in Kharar. The complainant, said that her brother was living in Aandlu village of Raikot with his wife, and the couple has no child.

She said the accused wanted her brother to transfer the ownership of his land to her family members, and also stopped him from leaving the house. On Wednesday, her brother left the house in his car and upon reaching Kalyan Bridge, he slit his wrist and then jumped into the canal. Locals alerted the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said the police had booked the victim’s wife for abetment to suicide. The victim had returned from the US after spending many years on foreign soil.

The complainant said her brother had shared her travails with her when she had visited him on Diwali.