Elect Arora as MLA, we will make him cabinet minister: Kejriwal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2025 05:58 AM IST

“If you elect Arora as your MLA, we will make him a cabinet minister. With ministerial power and resources, he will transform Ludhiana West,” he declared.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection Sanjeev Arora, party’s national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed meetings in two wards. Kejriwal made the announcement to appoint Arora as a cabinet minister, if elected.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection Sanjeev Arora, party’s national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed meetings in two wards. (HT File)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection Sanjeev Arora, party's national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressed meetings in two wards. (HT File)

“If you elect Arora as your MLA, we will make him a cabinet minister. With ministerial power and resources, he will transform Ludhiana West,” he declared.

Paying tribute to the late Gurpreet Gogi, Kejriwal expressed condolences for the untimely death of the Ludhiana West MLA, who passed away earlier this year in an accident.

“Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu has no power or resources to help. Only the ruling party can deliver development,” he added.

“In March, CM Mann and I visited Ludhiana West, where residents raised concerns about unresolved property registry issues for over 70 years. Within two months, Arora resolved most of these cases, even before becoming an MLA,” Kejriwal said.

Sharing a story of Arora’s charitable efforts, Kejriwal narrated how Arora raised 12 crore to procure a life-saving injection for a child suffering from a rare disease.

“AAP’s vision for Punjab is clear: a future of honesty, prosperity, and opportunities for all. Together, we will make Ludhiana West a model constituency,” Kejriwal said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Elect Arora as MLA, we will make him cabinet minister: Kejriwal
