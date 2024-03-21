 Election rallies not allowed in educational institutions’ campuses - Hindustan Times
Election rallies not allowed in educational institutions’ campuses

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 22, 2024 05:32 AM IST

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, permission will not be given to hold election rallies in the premises of government educational institutions, Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said on Thursday.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh has instructed all the members of the District-Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee constituted for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and their subordinate teams to ensure that all the documents published in print and electronic media and social media during the period of model code of conduct are not published. (Representational image)
Bairwa said that apart from the campuses of educational institutions, it is necessary to get permission for election rallies at other places also so that appropriate steps can be taken to streamline law and order.

He said that a provision has also been made for videography of election rallies so that the expenditure incurred on election rallies can also be estimated. “The expenditure limit for a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections has been fixed at 95 lakh and cannot be spent more than this. In this regard, an Expenditure Monitoring Committee has also been constituted to keep an eye on expenditure. Along with this, observers will also be appointed on behalf of the Election Commission so that fair and free elections can be conducted,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamirpur deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh has instructed all the members of the District-Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee constituted for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and their subordinate teams to ensure that all the documents published in print and electronic media and social media during the period of model code of conduct are not published.

