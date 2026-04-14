Ludhiana: Electrician dies by suicide, woman booked for abetment

A 28-year-old electrician allegedly died by suicide near Ayali Chowk in Ludhiana on Sunday. Police have booked a woman for abetment in connection with the case, they said on Monday. The deceased had allegedly been in a relationship with the woman for the past four to five years and intended to marry her. (HT File)

According to police, the incident occurred in Mohalla Nand Singh Nagar at a house where the man had gone for work. The property owner alerted the police after discovering him hanging inside the premises.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s elder brother, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against the accused, a nurse and resident of village Roomi near Kamalpura, under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest her.

According to the family, the deceased had allegedly been in a relationship with the woman for the past four to five years and intended to marry her. They alleged that she had recently distanced herself and was planning to marry someone else, which caused distress to him.

In his statement, the brother alleged that the woman had been troubling him and had also taken money from him, which he alleged in the suicide note. Police said the matter is under investigation. The family has said that they would not allow the post-mortem until the accused is arrested.