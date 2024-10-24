Menu Explore
Empower and educate women: Punjab Governor

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Oct 24, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the vital role women play as the foundation of society urged people to contribute to empower women.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday emphasised the need for quality education and safety for girls and urged people to empower women.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of Prem Chand Markanda SD College for Women, Jalandhar, the governor Highlighting the role of education in building a healthy and progressive society. “A conducive environment should be created to allow women to participate and contribute in social, economic, cultural, and political spheres,” Kataria said.

The governor highlighted the vital role women play as the foundation of society urged people to contribute to empower women. “Women possess immense potential and can achieve great height when given the right direction.”

Kataria praised the college’s 50 years of contribution to girls’ education.

