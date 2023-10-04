: Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday flagged off a bike expedition of the women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar, stressing on the administration’s commitment to work towards the empowerment of women in the region.

Empowerment of women top priority of J&K administration: Sinha (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The bike expedition ‘Yashasvini’ will traverse more than 2,174 km, crossing 40 districts to reach Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Empowerment and full rights for women are a commitment and topmost priority of J&K administration. Our daughters are scripting success in academics, research, innovation and business sector to fulfill the dreams of an aspirational society,” Sinha said.

While 50 women CRPF personnel on 25 bikes left from Lal Chowk, two more such teams will be leaving from Shillong and Kanyakumari on October 5, symbolising the ‘force’s commitment to the nation’ and also aimed to promote women empowerment.

CRPF inspector general, Srinagar sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav said that there was peace in Srinagar like any other part of the country.

“You are in Lal Chowk today and are witnessing such a rush, where is the militancy? Such a peaceful atmosphere, perhaps, won’t be witnessed anywhere,” Yadav said.

He said that the peace in Srinagar was because of the efforts of security forces as well as the common people here.

“The peace here could not have come without your help. This is a new beginning of ‘naya Kashmir’ and in the coming time, things will improve more. This is my belief,” he said.

The cross-country bike expedition is a collaborative effort of the CRPF and ministry of women and child development to celebrate ‘women power of the country’. During the journey, all the three teams from Srinagar, Shillong and Kanyakumari will interact with the target groups like school children and college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the NCC, children of CCIs, NYKS members, adolescent girls and boys and anganwadi workers.

“This year is being celebrated for women power, so a women rally from here is a form of women empowerment. Also to take the message of the policies of women empowerment like 33% women reservation in Parliament to the masses,” Yadav said.

