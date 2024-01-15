close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Encroachments outside officials, politicians’ houses in Ludhiana raises eyebrows

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jan 15, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Notably, these violations have persisted for several years without any corrective measures by the Ludhiana MC

While the municipal corporation (MC) is actively dismantling roadside encroachments, security cabins outside the residences of senior police officers and officials from various departments continue to stand such despite being in clear violation of the rules.

A security both establish outside the residence of senior official in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
Civic body officials acknowledged that the security booths have been erected outside the homes of senior officials and politicians from different parties, noting that some have even established permanent structures on the roads, encroaching upon public spaces and violating regulations.

Notably, these violations have persisted for several years without any corrective measures by the authorities.

Security booths dot various locations in the city, including Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Model Town, Civil Lines, near Rakh Bagh, near Fountain Chowk and other areas.

Curiously, while MC officials exhibit hyperactivity in addressing roadside encroachments and managing street vendors, they seem hesitant to take action against these notable violations.

Kapil Arora, a member of the Public Action Committee, a non-governmental organisation, expressed his concerns, saying, “MC officials should launch a drive against these encroachments. If those responsible for making and upholding laws are themselves violating them, how can they expect the public to adhere to the rules? I urge the authorities to enforce strict action against these encroachments and stop using pick and choose policy for taking action.”

Deepinder Singh, a city resident, noted, “A few days ago, an official from the civic body’s tehbazari wing fined me for encroachments outside my shop on Gill Road. It is disheartening to witness officials setting up encroachments without facing consequences. I request authorities to treat everyone equally, as laws should apply uniformly to both the public and officers.”

Addressing the issue, municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi responded, asserting, “I will instruct the relevant officials to issue notices to all officials or politicians involved in road encroachments and take strict action against them.”

