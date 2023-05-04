Irrigation scam: ED attaches 70-crore properties of contractor

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties to the tune of ₹ 70.15 crore belonging to a contractor, Gurinder Singh, and his family under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. At least 27 immovable properties in Punjab and Chandigarh have been attached.

An ED spokesperson said it had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act and challans filed thereof for an irrigation scam.

It was alleged that detailed notice inviting tenders (DITs) for various irrigation projects in Punjab were tailor-made keeping in view the eligibility conditions of contractor Gurinder Singh. “Besides, various irregularities were also seen in relation to allotment and execution of such project works to favour Gurinder Singh, which resulted in huge loss to government exchequer,” the ED spokesperson stated.

In this connection, the ED had commenced its investigation under the provisions of the PMLA and it had initially identified movable properties (in form of bank balances) owned by Gurinder Singh and the same were found to be a part of proceeds of crime so acquired and possessed by Singh by way of commission of the scheduled offence. Accordingly, such bank balances to the tune of ₹ 41.50 crore were provisionally attached.

An investigation conducted by the ED further revealed that the proceeds of crime so acquired and obtained by Singh were also available in form of various immovable properties. “Accordingly, the instant provisional attachment is issued to the tune of ₹ 70.15 crore. Total proceeds of crime identified and attached so far in the case stand at ₹ 112 crore,” it stated.