Ensure efficiency, seriousness in work: Mandi MP tells officials

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Wednesday, chaired the meeting of district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) in Mandi.

During the meeting, discussions were done on the progress of various central government development schemes. Kangana directed officials to ensure that all departments take their work seriously, complete it in a timely manner, and implement the decisions made in the previous meeting to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach the eligible people.

During the meeting, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) presented the progress of ongoing national highway projects in Mandi district. The MP urged that special attention be paid to quality, safety, and transparency in road construction and directed that the DPR for the Parour-Padhar section of the Mandi-Pathankot four-lane, the Nerchowk-Pandoh additional tunnel, the Pandoh bypass land acquisition, and the Pandoh to Takoli four-lane strengthening be expedited.

The MP expressed concern over the danger posed by debris brought into the Beas and its tributaries during the rainy season and urged a concrete action plan to remove the debris and restore the rivers to their original state.

She directed the health department to prepare a short film depicting families affected by drug addiction to raise public awareness on drug prevention, the municipal corporation to produce an ad film on cleanliness and civic responsibility for tourists, and the education department to prepare a concrete plan to improve the quality of education.

Kangana also directed the immediate resumption of pending works under the MPLAD and strict action against indifferent panchayats in this regard. She said that any difficulties encountered at any level in any development work should be brought to her attention immediately, ensuring a speedy resolution.