Ensure no child remains out of school: Payal MLA, ADC to officials

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and additional deputy commissioner (ADC rural development) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi conducted a review of the district education development committee (DEDC) on Friday. They emphasised the importance of ensuring access to quality education for every child in the district and directed the education department to ensure that no student is left without school access. Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura and additional deputy commissioner (ADC rural development) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi urged officers to enrol all out-of-school children in schools as soon as possible. (HT file photo for representation)

During the meeting, the MLA and the ADC highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to enabling children to benefit from its progressive education policy. They urged officers to enrol all out-of-school children in schools as soon as possible. Additionally, they instructed the education department to ensure that students receive iron and folic acid (IFA) tablets after their mid-day meals, with the administration of these tablets supervised by teachers. They also stressed the importance of taking students to libraries to foster their interest in reading.

Giaspura and Bedi further reviewed the status of development projects in schools across the district. They engaged in detailed discussions regarding ongoing construction works, the mid-day meal programme, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), inclusive education for disabled students, the UDise survey, food grains distribution, toilet facilities, and other related matters. Giaspura reiterated that education is the government’s top priority, with a special focus on empowering government schools in Punjab.