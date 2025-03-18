Mohali: Ensure proper traffic signages, MLA directs officials

MLA Kulwant Singh has instructed the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to ensure proper traffic signage, including zebra crossing, stop marking and speed limit sign, following complaints about lack of basic traffic infrastructure under the newly launched City Surveillance and Traffic Management System. During a meeting, MLA Kulwant Singh emphasised that CCTV surveillance should prioritise smooth traffic management rather than serving solely as a revenue-generating tool. (HT)

During a meeting with deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, SSP Deepak Pareek, MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh and other officials at the district administrative complex, Kulwant Singh emphasised that CCTV surveillance should prioritise smooth traffic management rather than serving solely as a revenue-generating tool.

DC Komal Mittal asked the MC to rectify these issues within a week. The GMADA was directed to do the same within two weeks. Further, she ordered installation of speed limit signboards similar to those in Chandigarh, mentioning speed limits for light and heavy vehicles. She highlighted that the Punjab government has set a maximum speed limit of 50 km per hour in municipal areas. She suggested aligning Mohali’s speed regulations with those of Tricity.

SSP Deepak Pareek proposed integrating the control of traffic signals at 17 key locations with the integrated command and control centre at the Sohana police station. He also suggested restricting the movement of heavy vehicles on specific roads during peak traffic hours as a pilot project. The DC assured him that the administration would evaluate this proposal.

Senior officials, including Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur, SP (traffic) HS Mann, regional transport officer Pradeep Singh Dhillon, executive engineers from the MC and the GMADA, a representative from the National Highways Authority of India and District Road Safety Committee member Harpreet Singh, participated in the meeting.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had on March 6 inaugurated the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System’s pilot project in Mohali. The aim was to improve public safety, curb traffic violations and ensure effective law enforcement through advanced AI-based surveillance and traffic monitoring systems, he had said.

The system comprises 405 CCTV cameras at 20 key intersections across the city. Under phase 1 of the project, 351 high-resolution CCTV cameras have been made operational at 17 critical junctions across Mohali.