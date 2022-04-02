Ensure remedial action for potable water in Sangrur village: NGT to Punjab chief secy
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Saturday asked the Punjab chief secretary to ensure remedial action in coordination with the authorities concerned to secure the guaranteed right of the citizens to clean potable water.
The NGT directed the Punjab government official, while hearing an application against the failure of the state authorities, to take remedial measures against contamination of groundwater at Aloarakh village in Bhawanigarh block of Sangrur district.
The Bench headed by the chief of NGT Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on March 31, said the cost of remediation has to be borne by the state in the first instance without prejudice to the recovery of the amount later from the violators/erring officers.
“The area in question be treated as ‘contaminated site’ and remediation plan as per the report of the joint committee may be executed within six months. If it becomes necessary, the plan may be suitably modified in consultation with the CPCB and any other institution. The chief secretary may constitute a monitoring committee to get the remediation plan executed and to monitor its timely and proper execution,” the bench said.
It noted that additional comments or information has been given by the CPCB member on the subject of groundwater contamination and also certain other issues. There are additional suggestions with regard to short, medium and long-term remediation plans and other measures required to be adopted, the bench added.
Applicant HC Arora had moved the NGT on the basis of a July 8, 2021, media report, Sangrur tubewell spews out polluted water, PPCB blames dismantled factory.
The plea stated that the groundwater is contaminated and coloured water is coming out of the tubewells which has the potential for damage to public health. The problem has been existing for more than 10 years.
According to the state PCB, a private factory that was closed 15 years ago, is responsible for the contamination. It is also reported that the tribunal had imposed compensation of ₹2 crore on the factory for restoration of the environment but the amount was not recovered.
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab
On returning after Jasbir's retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.
