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Ensure swift, result-oriented action in corruption cases: Haryana vigilance chief during review meet

Ensure swift, result-oriented action in corruption cases: Haryana vigilance chief during review meet

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:56 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Aiming to bolster the anti-corruption drive across Haryana, a quarterly review meeting was held at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau headquarters in Panchkula.

Ensure swift, result-oriented action in corruption cases: Haryana vigilance chief during review meet

The meeting, chaired by SV&ACB chief A S Chawla, assessed the actions by various branches and range offices of the agency, with focus on making the anti-graft drive more effective and result-oriented, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

During the meeting held Wednesday evening, in-depth discussions were held on various key issues such as progress of raids, expeditious disposal of pending investigations, quality of source information reports, increasing conviction rates in court cases, and maintenance and technological upgradation of offices.

Officers were directed to ensure that action in corruption cases is swift, precise, and result-oriented, the statement said.

Chawla issued clear instructions to range officers and unit in-charges to ensure continuous and effective raids in corruption cases.

Chawla said their dedication and integrity serve as an inspiration for the department, encouraging them to continue working with the same commitment in the future.

He directed all units to continue stringent action against corruption and further strengthen public trust.

He reiterated that under the policy of zero tolerance, a strict and sustained campaign against corruption will continue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ensure swift, result-oriented action in corruption cases: Haryana vigilance chief during review meet
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ensure swift, result-oriented action in corruption cases: Haryana vigilance chief during review meet
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